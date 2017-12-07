לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
12/2017

עוברת לתפוז ..


אחרי תקופה ארוכה כאן בישרא..עכשיו הוא נסגר.
הייתה לי פה תקופה נחמדה, עידכנתי לא עידכנתי והעליתי לפה בלוג עיצובים,
בלוג סיפורים ובעיקר למדתי לעצב יותר...
אז עכשיו נפרדים,
אני בתפוז:
http://www.tapuz.co.il/blogs/userblog/2509
נכתב על ידי Kerenola , 7/12/2017 08:07  
