לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

The Messenger


I Die Alone...


מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 
1/2017


All we have lost, the stars have eaten
All that dies begins again


Tears you've shed, the earth has gained
Buried beneath the sky
So strange, it cannot be explained


In this light, I see your spirit
Listen, maybe we can hear it
All we have lost the stars have eaten
All that dies begins again


Innocent magic
Is stronger than evil
Innocent magic


Innocent magic
Is stronger than evil
Innocent magic


All we have lost, the stars have eaten
All that dies begins again


Tears have shed, the earth is regained
Buried beneath the sky
So strange, it cannot be explained


In this light, I see your spirit
Listen, maybe we can hear it
All we have lost the stars have eaten
All that dies begins again


Innocent magic
Is stronger than evil
Innocent magic


Innocent magic
Is stronger than evil
Innocent magic


Innocent magic
Is stronger than evil
Innocent magic


Innocent magic
Is stronger than evil
Innocent magic
נכתב על ידי , 8/1/2017 01:37  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


כינוי: 

מין: זכר

MSN: 

תמונה




5,628
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: פילוסופיית חיים , מתוסבכים , אהבה למוזיקה
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לThe Messenger אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על The Messenger ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ