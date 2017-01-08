The Messenger

All we have lost, the stars have eaten
All that dies begins again
Tears you've shed, the earth has gained
Buried beneath the sky
So strange, it cannot be explained
In this light, I see your spirit
Listen, maybe we can hear it
All we have lost the stars have eaten
All that dies begins again
Innocent magic
Is stronger than evil
Innocent magic
Innocent magic
Is stronger than evil
Innocent magic
