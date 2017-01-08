The Messenger

1/2017

All we have lost, the stars have eaten

All that dies begins again

Tears you've shed, the earth has gained

Buried beneath the sky

So strange, it cannot be explained

In this light, I see your spirit

Listen, maybe we can hear it

All we have lost the stars have eaten

All that dies begins again

Innocent magic

Is stronger than evil

Innocent magic

Innocent magic

Is stronger than evil

Innocent magic

All we have lost, the stars have eaten

All that dies begins again

Tears have shed, the earth is regained

Buried beneath the sky

So strange, it cannot be explained

In this light, I see your spirit

Listen, maybe we can hear it

All we have lost the stars have eaten

All that dies begins again

Innocent magic

Is stronger than evil

Innocent magic

Innocent magic

Is stronger than evil

Innocent magic

Innocent magic

Is stronger than evil

Innocent magic

Innocent magic

Is stronger than evil

Innocent magic



