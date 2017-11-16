11/2017

I woke up being a bit down today. It must be a combination of yesterday's bad eating (Who's eating dry fruits right before bed???) and all the stress I am under lately.

For me, being down means feeling fat and ugly. So today I feel fat, ugly, and tired.

I don't really feel like writing what I eat. But I will. Otherwise, what is the point of tracking my eating?

What I really don't feel like is typing Hebrew with no Hebrew letters on my keyboard.

Morning: Coffee with soymilk, 5 slices of dried pineapple and a few dried cranberries