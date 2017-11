11/2017

23:03

Weeping willow, with your tears running down ?Why do you always weep and frown ?Is it because he left you one day ?Is it because he couldn't stay 'On your branches he would swing ,Do you love the happiness that he would bring ,He found shelter in your shade We thought his laughter would never fade ,Weeping willow stop your tears There is something to calm your fears ,You think death as you do forever part I know he will always be in your heart My Girl -