9/2017



There's the moon asking to stay Long enough for the clouds to fly me away Well it's my time coming, i'm not afraid to die My fading voice sings of love, But she cries to the clicking of time Of time Wait in the fire... And she weeps on my arm Walking to the bright lights in sorrow Oh drink a bit of wine we both might go tomorrow Oh my love And the rain is falling and i believe My time has come It reminds me of the pain I might leave Leave behind Wait in the fire... And I feel them drown my name So easy to know and forget with this kiss I'm not afraid to go but it goes so slow