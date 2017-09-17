לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
9/2017


There's the moon asking to stay 
Long enough for the clouds to fly me away 
Well it's my time coming, i'm not afraid to die 
My fading voice sings of love, 
But she cries to the clicking of time 
Of time 
Wait in the fire... 
And she weeps on my arm 
Walking to the bright lights in sorrow 
Oh drink a bit of wine we both might go tomorrow 
Oh my love 
And the rain is falling and i believe 
My time has come 
It reminds me of the pain 
I might leave 
Leave behind 
Wait in the fire... 
And I feel them drown my name 
So easy to know and forget with this kiss 
I'm not afraid to go but it goes so slow
נכתב על ידי Izevel , 17/9/2017 01:50  
