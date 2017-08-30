זה מה שהיית צריך להגיד

Lay lady lay
Lay across my big brass bed
Lay lady lay
Lay across my big brass bed
Whatever colors you have in your mind
I show them to you and you see them shine
Lay lady lay
Lay across my big brass bed
Stay lady stay
Stay with your man a while
Until the break of day
Let me see you make him smile
His clothes are dirty but his, his hands are clean
And you are the best thing that he's ever seen
Stay lady stay
Stay with your man a while
Why wait any longer for the world to begin
You can have your cake and eat it too
Why wait any longer for the one you love
When he's standing in front of you
Lay lady lay
Lay across my big brass bed
Stay lady stay
Stay while the night is still ahead
I long to see you in the morning light
I long to reach for you in the night
Stay lady stay
Stay while the night is still ahead