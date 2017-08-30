זה מה שהיית צריך להגיד

8/2017

Lay lady lay

Lay across my big brass bed

Lay lady lay

Lay across my big brass bed

Whatever colors you have in your mind

I show them to you and you see them shine

Lay lady lay

Lay across my big brass bed

Stay lady stay

Stay with your man a while

Until the break of day

Let me see you make him smile

His clothes are dirty but his, his hands are clean

And you are the best thing that he's ever seen

Stay lady stay

Stay with your man a while

Why wait any longer for the world to begin

You can have your cake and eat it too

Why wait any longer for the one you love

When he's standing in front of you

Lay lady lay

Lay across my big brass bed

Stay lady stay

Stay while the night is still ahead

I long to see you in the morning light

I long to reach for you in the night

Stay lady stay

Stay while the night is still ahead