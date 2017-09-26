tom sawyer & huckleberry finn

Finished both books in hebrew.

Tom sawyer great book, huckleberry finn...TO LONG!!!

The plan to release Jim takes for ever, Tom is such a "driller" making simple things complicated- I bet he grew up to be a lawyer(or as I call it - LIAR ).

I feel the story of slavery was hidden by "the corporate", just like the story of mascaraing the Indians.

The government hid it by building malls and brainwashing the Americans to shop shop shop instead of reading books and figuring out who they really are.

So these books give you some info of that part of history the corporate didn't want to expose you to.

Anyway those books should not be taught in schools, sensitive for many people.

They should be allowed to read only from age 35 when you're cooked, mature, and have the background of the history to know what to expect.

At that point of life you realize that Sam Clamens was a pioneer of human rights, writing about a white kid making friends with a black slave and helping to free him at those times was a crazy idea.

I wonder how he wasn't scared some white trash will kill him for bringing up such idea,

We're getting to the punch line...the "elite" didn't except the book and it was banned from many library's yet the book kept selling nice..

Twain didn't mind the criticism on him, looks like he had a spine and believed in himself with no need to get "like" and selfies.

Looks like FAKE NEWS existed than as well!!!