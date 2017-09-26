Body laguage.‏

9/2017

Klay Thompson is the only mensch, the others are average insecure "successful" people who don't feel good about themselves and hide who they really are or at least part of it..

Many "successful" people are like that- note pictures of many people in economical press, they always have their hands in pockets or arms crossed.

For god sake - you're "successful"!

Part of it,I think the main, is feeling good about yourself so what are you hiding from!?Grow a SPINE.

The good news they're young kids, it can change if they constintly listen to Eminem cd's who will inspire them.

It took me time to get my hands out of the pockets,since age 28 I guues, I'm always with hands aside my body,completly "exposed" with nothing to hide and no fears- feels GREAT, feels like a million shekels (the strongest currency in the worls thanks to BB).

Next thing I'll write about the people who belive shaking hands strong means you're tough and dominant while it really

means is you're an insecure baby!





