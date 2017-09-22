9/2017

תשובות לשאלון השבועי

מקבלת בשורה משמחת?

yeah i got a good greatings from pepole all over the world.



כועסת על מישהו שלא כל כך קרוב אלייך?

when i am far away from my close pepole and friend i am feeling emptyness and lonelyness cause i got a feeling they are missing to me and needs me close to them hope to be more close to them soon.



מקנאה במישהו אחר?

Yeah i got those feelings somethimes that another person ir girl that she look better than me thats a dusguting feeling but i know and i am sure that i am the best.



פשוט לא מבינה איך לא הבחנת בדבר קודם...?

yeah i got a boyfriend his a arabic and we love one the each other so much but he asking from me to give on evreything for him i do not think i am gonna give up for him thats not worst it.



מתמלאת בעצב בלי סיבה?

sometimes i am feeling sad for my hair when his not as usual i am happy theres youtube help me make my hair glamour and beautiful with amazing mayounes and olive oil mask.



מוצפת ברגש חיובי?

yeah all the time i am happy when i am making a new nude videos or meeting my boyfriend or making an amazing nude art photos.



פשוט, אדישה...?

no i am not a woman that like to sleep all day.



מתגעגעת לחבר?

yeah i missing my boyfriend but he said that he does not like me anymore cause i am doing those photos and videos.



מתחרטת על כך שלא עשית משהו חשוב כבר הרבה זמן?

yeah i am got regrats for not making mor videos hope to do more and upload more photos.



