הבלוג של אלין רוז
מתעסקת באקרובטיקה דוגמנות אירוטית ציור אומנות בגדיי וינטאג' מאפרת מקצועית מומחית לאופנה מנעולנית אוהבת לקרוא ספרים. אוהבת כלבים וחתולים עושה בורלסקה ואוהבת שקט הופעות מבחינת יותר להופיע ושקט.
9/2017
תשובות לשאלון השבועי
מקבלת בשורה משמחת?
yeah i got a good greatings from pepole all over the world.
כועסת על מישהו שלא כל כך קרוב אלייך?
when i am far away from my close pepole and friend i am feeling emptyness and lonelyness cause i got a feeling they are missing to me and needs me close to them hope to be more close to them soon.
מקנאה במישהו אחר?
Yeah i got those feelings somethimes that another person ir girl that she look better than me thats a dusguting feeling but i know and i am sure that i am the best.
פשוט לא מבינה איך לא הבחנת בדבר קודם...?
yeah i got a boyfriend his a arabic and we love one the each other so much but he asking from me to give on evreything for him i do not think i am gonna give up for him thats not worst it.
מתמלאת בעצב בלי סיבה?
sometimes i am feeling sad for my hair when his not as usual i am happy theres youtube help me make my hair glamour and beautiful with amazing mayounes and olive oil mask.
מוצפת ברגש חיובי?
yeah all the time i am happy when i am making a new nude videos or meeting my boyfriend or making an amazing nude art photos.
פשוט, אדישה...?
no i am not a woman that like to sleep all day.
מתגעגעת לחבר?
yeah i missing my boyfriend but he said that he does not like me anymore cause i am doing those photos and videos.
מתחרטת על כך שלא עשית משהו חשוב כבר הרבה זמן?
yeah i am got regrats for not making mor videos hope to do more and upload more photos.