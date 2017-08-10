Pickle Rick!

8/2017

תובנת זהב





Rick the only connection between your unquestionable intelligence and the sickness destroying your family is that

everyone in your family, you included, use intelligence to justify sickness. You seem to alternate between viewing your own mind as an unstoppable force and as an inescapable curse. And I think it's because

the only truly unapproachable concept for you is that it's your mind within your control.

You chose to come here,

you chose to talk to belittle my vocation, just as you chose to become a pickle.

You are the master of your universe,

and yet you are dripping with rat blood and feces. You enormous mind literally vegetating by your own hands. I have no

doubt that you would be bored senseless by therapy, the same way I'm bored when I brush my teeth and wipe my ass.





Because the thing about repairing, maintaining, and cleaning is it's not an adventure.





There is no way to do it so wrong you might die. It's just work. And the bottom line is, some people are okay going to work, and some people, well, some people would rather die.





Each

of

us

gets

to

choose



