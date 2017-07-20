7/2017









In 1982, Rabbi Yitzchak Ginsburgh come back to Kfar Chabad, and was asked by Jerusalem rabbi and altruist Yosef Eliyahu Deutch to fill in as leader of the Shuva Yisra'el Yeshivah on Yo'el Street. Rabbi Ginsburgh gave visit classes on a wide assortment of subjects, from the exoteric to the obscure parts of the Torah. Many were taped and frame a substantial piece of the 15,000 address file of his classes. Ginsburgh filled in as the Rosh Yeshivah of the Od Yosef Chai Yeshivah (at that point situated at Joseph's Tomb) from 1987 until the withdraw of the IDF from the Tomb of Joseph in Nablus amid the Al-Aqsa Intifada (2001). He additionally filled in as the leader of a Kollel in the Menuchah Rachel Synagogue in Hebron and as the leader of a Kollel in the antiquated Shalom Al Yisrael Synagogue in Jericho. He right now fills in as the leader of various instructive establishments keep running by his understudies, including the Torat Chaim grade school for young men (Jerusalem), the Ya'alat Chen primary school for young ladies (Jerusalem), Ma'ale Levonah secondary school for girls, and the Tom Vada'at Yeshivah in Jerusalem. He is additionally leader of the Od Yosef Chai Yeshivah since its migration to Yitzhar. What's more, he is the dignitary of the Torat Hanefesh School of Chassidic Psychology, established and keep running by his students.







