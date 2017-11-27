Business Plan for Startup

11/2017

Preparing a business plan for a startup can be used to achieve two main goals:

• Formulating the company's goals and strategic direction, and understanding the resources required to

achieve these goals

• A tool for presenting the company to potential investors in order to convince them to invest in it

Startups starting out, and especially those being erected on by inexperienced entrepreneurs, tend, at times, find themselves working long without defined goals charted for themselves, or a clear path to progress toward building a product and removing market. During the life of Stratap, his managers will be required to make difficult decisions and sometimes to make quite a few changes in direction or focus. However, the challenges with which managers are required to handle start-ups, are many, and without the mapping of these challenges and finding ways to address each of them, the company will be difficult to succeed.

On the other side are investors or potential partners, start-ups want to raise, to take his side and join the Voyage "company moves to reach a mutual success, they can derive profits. Investors, and especially the leaders among them, are exposed to many start-ups every day, and it is not easy to attract their attention and convince them to invest their money. Investors are looking for companies enthusiastic about their product, the innovation, the leading team, but also, and perhaps primarily, companies are convinced that their managers can see clearly how they intend to lead the company to success. Without a good business plan, startup leaders will have difficulty convincing investors or potential partners that they can.

When preparing a business plan , you should use the knowledge and experience that already exist - to help colleagues, knowledge of the network, or professionals in the field. This will help you make sure that you are addressing all relevant issues and building a clear, implementable plan that reflects your unique capabilities and the product you are developing.



