מצחיק,פעם אחרונה שפרקתי בבלוג היה בגיל 16...
לאן החיים מביאים אותנו...
קשה,קשה לחיות במצב שאת תמידית נאחזת...תמידית תלויה , תמידית פוגעת באחרים וככ אכפת לך מה אומרים...
תמידית מרגישה לבד.. מרגישה שאני אוכלת את עצמי, מבפנים... מאחלת לעצמי למצוא מישהו שיציל אותי מעצמי..
מרגישה שאין לי איך לעלות יותר... ישלי בחור מושלם בידיים,עבודה מהממת,חיים נחמדים.. אבל זה פשוט לא... כלום לא משמח אותי..כלום לא מרים אותי...הכי לבד שבעולם,למרות שאין סיבה
Finding refuge in my own lies
How are you I'm doing alright
Small talk is a great disguise
Just let me be just let me be
Empty thoughts start to crowd my mind
Am I only living to survive?
Shake it off but I've lost the drive
Just let me be just let me
Just let me be okay
No one knows what goes on up inside my head
There's a new kind of poison and it's starting to spread
No one knows what goes on up inside my head
They don't think I need help
But I'm scaring myself
I just want to be ok
All the voices in my head come to life
They're getting louder and I'm terrified
How do you run from your own mind?
Is this what I've become?
Take it back what have I done
No one knows what goes on up inside my head
There is a new kind of poison and starting to spread
But I didn't think the antidote was in my hands
I can change my plans I can change my plans
I tried to find my reflection on the glass
But all I ever saw were the things I lacked
All the smudges on the mirror make you go insane
All I ever thought I was
Was a mistake