7/2017


מצחיק,פעם אחרונה שפרקתי בבלוג היה בגיל 16...


לאן החיים מביאים אותנו...




קשה,קשה לחיות במצב שאת תמידית נאחזת...תמידית תלויה , תמידית פוגעת באחרים וככ אכפת לך מה אומרים...


תמידית מרגישה לבד.. מרגישה שאני אוכלת את עצמי, מבפנים... מאחלת לעצמי למצוא מישהו שיציל אותי מעצמי..


מרגישה שאין לי איך לעלות יותר... ישלי בחור מושלם בידיים,עבודה מהממת,חיים נחמדים.. אבל זה פשוט לא... כלום לא משמח אותי..כלום לא מרים אותי...הכי לבד שבעולם,למרות שאין סיבה


 


 


Finding refuge in my own lies

How are you I'm doing alright

Small talk is a great disguise 

Just let me be just let me be 

Empty thoughts start to crowd my mind 

Am I only living to survive?

Shake it off but I've lost the drive 

Just let me be just let me

Just let me be okay

No one knows what goes on up inside my head 

There's a new kind of poison and it's starting to spread 

No one knows what goes on up inside my head 

They don't think I need help 

But I'm scaring myself 

I just want to be ok

All the voices in my head come to life

They're getting louder and I'm terrified 

How do you run from your own mind? 

Is this what I've become? 

Take it back what have I done 

No one knows what goes on up inside my head

There is a new kind of poison and starting to spread

But I didn't think the antidote was in my hands 

I can change my plans I can change my plans

I tried to find my reflection on the glass 

But all I ever saw were the things I lacked 

All the smudges on the mirror make you go insane 

All I ever thought I was

Was a mistake

 


 
נכתב על ידי bby^girl , 5/7/2017 22:47  
כינוי:  bby^girl

בת: 22




5

