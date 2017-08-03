wind of change

8/2017

בא לי שינוי. לא רק לדבר עליו. בא לי לעשות אותו, לייצר אותו.

להתחיל מאפס, מנקודה שמרגישה נמוכה מאוד (עוד לא הכי, תודה לאל) לנקודה עילית.

לקחת את עצמי בידיים וליצור לי הווה טוב יותר. מגיע לי לא? כמו שמגיע לכולם.

הייתה לי הארה לפני כמה דק' (אולי הארה זה קצת יותר מדי מפרגן, לד קטן נדלק)- בימים האחרונים לא בא לי לפגוש אף אחד, אני נפגשת עם חברות פה ושם אבל מעבר לזה- כלום. כל מה שבא לי זה לברוח לעולם אחר, אם זה מוזיקה, ספר או סרט. לא התחשק לי לראות אף אחד.

ועכשיו הבנתי, זה לא שלא בא לי לראות אף אחד. לא בא לי להיראות.





זה בטח לא נשמע כזה מגניב כמו שזה נשמע לי בראש, אבל זה בסדר :)





אז יאללה, שיר -





The rich man stands in front of me"...

The poor man behind my back

They believe they can control the game

but the juggler holds another pack





I need someone to believe in, someone to trust

I need someone to believe in, someone to trust





I'd rather trust a countryman than a townman

You can judge by his eyes, take a look if you can

He'll smile through his guard

Survival trains hard

I'd rather trust a man who works with his hands

He looks at you once, you know he understands

Don't need any shield

When you're out in the field





But down here

I'm so alone with my fear

With everything that I hear

And every single door, that I've walked throug

Brings me back here again

..."I've got to find my own way