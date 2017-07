7/2017

All day long she's waiting for the night to ask her out

To be somebody's dancer, to get lost inside a crowd

There's no need to talk, because the music is so loud

Till a taxi drives her back into a morning full of doubts.





You can feel like a part of something if you're part of the scene

You can make your life look pretty add a little ice and gin

Wash off the make-up and prepare the aspirin

Well you can get out of this party dress but you can't get out of this skin.





["Skin" by boy]





חמישי שמח תל אביב אהובתי...