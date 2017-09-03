9/2017

You wake up to realize that you are in a completely whit room with about six blank white walls all lit up with bright pale lights, you turn your head to the center of the room to notice a small whit table with a single bowl with some pale unknown porridge waiting to be eaten.

After you wander around your desensitized room you decide to sit and eat that porridge which was left there for you.

As you hugrily devour the contents of that bowl you realize that it has no taste at all. not even a hint of flavor.

after you wake up from your chair you decide to wander towords the nearest wall and you realize that it's actually a thick wall of almost opaque glass.

you manage to see a few human-like figures staring at you and whispering something to each other in wonder.

you see how one of them suddenly decides to pull a lever and a small mirrior appears on the opposite wall.

as you approach that mirrior in hope to see your reflection all you manage to see is the wall with the feint silhouettes.

You rush to the glass wall on the other side of the room and smash it with your fist in desperate hopes for someone to explain you what's happening but there is no reaction from the silhouettes on the other side of that glass.

you keep wandering nervously around that room and occasionally pounding your fists on that glass wall but there is no reaction from these human like shapes beyound that thick wall.

at some point you collapse from exhaustion.

suddenly a gentle voice echoes inside your head "you are not alone"

.

To Be Continued