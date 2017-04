oh yes ..my dear pretty.





i see how your looking at me .. !

as to why would such a beauty,

would be interested in such a beast.





never have i uttered a word

from my lips, never shall i do.

because my love , my heart and soul

always belonged to you.





say you that now,

sure you will.

for who am i , my claws, my teeth.

every day threatens my love to rip.





rip my flash, my lungs and soft face.

never will my love they take





my... what words have spoken..

shall i receive them as gifts,

Or let them spread as the sad snow

freckles that surround my castle.





words,teeth, and appearance,

matter little to our love compare





but your the real beauty my love ,

not me.





as to why would such a beast

would be interested in a boring,