לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

Red Pill Ideology


Have you ever had a dream Neo, that you were so sure was real? What if you were unable to wake from that dream? How would you know the difference between the dream world, and the real world?

Avatarכינוי: 

תמונה





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    אוגוסט 2017    >>
אבגדהוש
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  




הוסף מסר

8/2017

אתנחתא קומית


מס' אחד במצעד הפזמונים הפרטי שלי כבר כמה שבועות ברציפות.
ביצוע מקורי:



ביצוע שאני אוהב:



I'm angry
I've had enough of these people.
They're a bunch of Christian-murdering scum that run giant death factories
Keeping babies alive and selling their body parts
What more do you need to know about these people?
I go out and face these scum
They literally crawl out from under rocks
They have green-looking skin
And they run around screaming "We love Satan, we want to eat babies."
I have them on video


Hillary is into creepy, weird, sick stuff, man
She sleeps in the same room with that creepy weirdo woman whose mother wears a hood over her head. (What the hell?)
That woman, number one, is ugly
Imagine how bad she smells, man
I'm told her and Obama just stink
Obama and Hillary both smell like sulfur

Literal vampire potbelly goblins
Are hobbling around coming after us
My spirit gets close to that evil and I feel it go
Ahhhh! Ahhhh! Ahhhh!

We're such self-centered crap
We don't even notice Hell itself rising up against us
Millions are pouring in people, of the very worst type
And I'm so pissed

We're gonna stab your daughter at the mall
Ahhhh! Ahhhh! Ahhhh!
We're going to stab your wife, your son
Ooooooooooooh!
We're gonna stab you with a butcher knife
And then the Police Chief is gonna say
"We love our Somalis, we love our Muslims
Oh they're so good, oh they're so sweet."
נכתב על ידי , 14/8/2017 21:26  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: תרשו לי להעיר , פילוסופיית חיים , גבריות
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לRed Pill אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Red Pill ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ