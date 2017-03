3/2017

סתם, נזכרתי בשיר שאני מאוד אוהב.

קחו ציטוט ולינק.

Don't talk to me, I don't believe a word

Don't try to make me feel alright

All the love in all the world

Is not enough to save my soul tonight

Don't be my friend I'm not a fool

Don't talk of things that we cannot see

When all the ones that sing the blues

Sometimes I think of how it used to be