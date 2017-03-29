לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
קצת מהכל אבל בעיקר כלום :)


3/2017

When the voices screaming are much too loud



לוקח אוויר וחושב אם לעשות רשימה של "אנשים שצריך להרוג",

אני דיי בטוח ש90 אחוז מאוכלוסיית כדור הארץ תהיה שם...

אני אתן הצצה לכיוון שאני הולך:

אנשים שצריך להרוג - חסרי חינוך שלא אומרים תודה כשעוזרים להם (פותחים את הדלת וכזה).

 

לאחרונה נתקע לי שיר בראש, אני מאוד אוהב את הפתיח, ממליץ לכם לשמוע,

בלדה ממש יפה:

 

Avenged Sevenfold - Buried Alive

 

Take the time just to listen
When the voices screaming are much too loud,
Take a look in the distance,
Try and see it all,
Chances are that ya might find,
That we share a common discomfort now
I feel I'm walking a fine line
Tell me only if it's real

Still I'm on my way,
On and on it goes,
Vacant hope to take

Hey - I can't live in here for another day
Darkness has kept the light concealed
Grim as ever
Hold on to faith as I dig another grave
Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel
Real as ever
And it seems I've been buried alive

I walk the fields through the fire,
Taking steps until I found solid ground
Followed dreams reaching higher
Couldn't survive the fall
Much has changed since the last time
And I feel a little less certain now
You know I jumped at the first sign
Tell me only if it's real
Memories seem to fade
On and on it goes
Wash my view away

Hey - I can't live in here for another day
Darkness has kept the light concealed
Grim as ever
Hold on to faith as I dig another grave
Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel
Real as ever
And I'm chained like a slave, trapped in the dark
Slammed all the locks, death calls my name
And it seems I've been buried alive

Take you down now, burn it all out
Throw you all around, get your fuckin'
HANDS OFF ME!
What's it feel like? Took the wrong route
Watch it fall apart now you're knockin' AT THE WRONG GATE!
For you to pay the toll, a price for you alone
The only deal you'll find, I'll gladly take your soul

While it seems sick, sober up quick
Psycho lunatic crushing you with
HANDS OF FATE!
Shame to find out, when it's too late
But you're all the same
Trapped inside INFERNO AWAITS!
Evil thoughts can hide, I'll help release the mind
I'll peel away the skin, release the dark within

This is now your life
Strike you from the light
This is now your life
Die, buried alive
This is now your life (what's it feel like)
Strike you from the light (let me take in your soul)
This is now your life (what's it feel like)
Die, buried alive (let me take in your soul)
This is now your life
Die, buried alive!

 

 
נכתב על ידי detsiwT , 29/3/2017 23:53  
כינוי:  detsiwT

מין: זכר




הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: 20 פלוס , אהבה למוזיקה , המתמודדים
