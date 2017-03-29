לוקח אוויר וחושב אם לעשות רשימה של "אנשים שצריך להרוג",
אני דיי בטוח ש90 אחוז מאוכלוסיית כדור הארץ תהיה שם...
אני אתן הצצה לכיוון שאני הולך:
אנשים שצריך להרוג - חסרי חינוך שלא אומרים תודה כשעוזרים להם (פותחים את הדלת וכזה).
לאחרונה נתקע לי שיר בראש, אני מאוד אוהב את הפתיח, ממליץ לכם לשמוע,
בלדה ממש יפה:
Avenged Sevenfold - Buried Alive
Take the time just to listen When the voices screaming are much too loud, Take a look in the distance, Try and see it all, Chances are that ya might find, That we share a common discomfort now I feel I'm walking a fine line Tell me only if it's real
Still I'm on my way, On and on it goes, Vacant hope to take
Hey - I can't live in here for another day Darkness has kept the light concealed Grim as ever Hold on to faith as I dig another grave Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel Real as ever And it seems I've been buried alive
I walk the fields through the fire, Taking steps until I found solid ground Followed dreams reaching higher Couldn't survive the fall Much has changed since the last time And I feel a little less certain now You know I jumped at the first sign Tell me only if it's real Memories seem to fade On and on it goes Wash my view away
Hey - I can't live in here for another day Darkness has kept the light concealed Grim as ever Hold on to faith as I dig another grave Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel Real as ever And I'm chained like a slave, trapped in the dark Slammed all the locks, death calls my name And it seems I've been buried alive
Take you down now, burn it all out Throw you all around, get your fuckin' HANDS OFF ME! What's it feel like? Took the wrong route Watch it fall apart now you're knockin' AT THE WRONG GATE! For you to pay the toll, a price for you alone The only deal you'll find, I'll gladly take your soul
While it seems sick, sober up quick Psycho lunatic crushing you with HANDS OF FATE! Shame to find out, when it's too late But you're all the same Trapped inside INFERNO AWAITS! Evil thoughts can hide, I'll help release the mind I'll peel away the skin, release the dark within
This is now your life Strike you from the light This is now your life Die, buried alive This is now your life (what's it feel like) Strike you from the light (let me take in your soul) This is now your life (what's it feel like) Die, buried alive (let me take in your soul) This is now your life Die, buried alive!