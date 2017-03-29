



3/2017

When the voices screaming are much too loud



לוקח אוויר וחושב אם לעשות רשימה של "אנשים שצריך להרוג", אני דיי בטוח ש90 אחוז מאוכלוסיית כדור הארץ תהיה שם... אני אתן הצצה לכיוון שאני הולך: אנשים שצריך להרוג - חסרי חינוך שלא אומרים תודה כשעוזרים להם (פותחים את הדלת וכזה). לאחרונה נתקע לי שיר בראש, אני מאוד אוהב את הפתיח, ממליץ לכם לשמוע, בלדה ממש יפה: Avenged Sevenfold - Buried Alive Take the time just to listen

When the voices screaming are much too loud,

Take a look in the distance,

Try and see it all,

Chances are that ya might find,

That we share a common discomfort now

I feel I'm walking a fine line

Tell me only if it's real



Still I'm on my way,

On and on it goes,

Vacant hope to take



Hey - I can't live in here for another day

Darkness has kept the light concealed

Grim as ever

Hold on to faith as I dig another grave

Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel

Real as ever

And it seems I've been buried alive



I walk the fields through the fire,

Taking steps until I found solid ground

Followed dreams reaching higher

Couldn't survive the fall

Much has changed since the last time

And I feel a little less certain now

You know I jumped at the first sign

Tell me only if it's real

Memories seem to fade

On and on it goes

Wash my view away



Hey - I can't live in here for another day

Darkness has kept the light concealed

Grim as ever

Hold on to faith as I dig another grave

Meanwhile the mice endure the wheel

Real as ever

And I'm chained like a slave, trapped in the dark

Slammed all the locks, death calls my name

And it seems I've been buried alive



Take you down now, burn it all out

Throw you all around, get your fuckin'

HANDS OFF ME!

What's it feel like? Took the wrong route

Watch it fall apart now you're knockin' AT THE WRONG GATE!

For you to pay the toll, a price for you alone

The only deal you'll find, I'll gladly take your soul



While it seems sick, sober up quick

Psycho lunatic crushing you with

HANDS OF FATE!

Shame to find out, when it's too late

But you're all the same

Trapped inside INFERNO AWAITS!

Evil thoughts can hide, I'll help release the mind

I'll peel away the skin, release the dark within



This is now your life

Strike you from the light

This is now your life

Die, buried alive

This is now your life (what's it feel like)

Strike you from the light (let me take in your soul)

This is now your life (what's it feel like)

Die, buried alive (let me take in your soul)

This is now your life

Die, buried alive!

נכתב על ידי detsiwT , 29/3/2017 23:53




