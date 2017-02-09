[Fixing Errors[1

2/2017

Having this annoying error?





C:\PROGRA~1\COMMON~1\System\SysMenu.dll

I might have the solution for you!

*I saw here and there people suggesting to download some kind of software to fix this error, but these kind of solutions are usually useless and only making more mess than actually helping.

So, here are 3 options you should try out. No need to download anything:

1.

Click Start, Type msconfig in Run.

In system configuration dialog box, uncheck sysmenu.dll under Boot Tab ,if this boot option exists,

And check if there are related keys about sysmenu.dll under

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run





If you found them - Delete them. If not, try the next option[2]

.2

Go to C:\Windows\Tasks , and look for the 3 files: SMupdate1.job, SMupdate2.job and SMupdate3.job.

If you found them - Delete them. If not, try the next option[3].

.3

Look for SMupdate in:

C:\Windows\System32\Tasks

C:\Windows\System32\Tasks\Microsoft\Windows\Maintenance

C:\Windows\System32\Tasks\Microsoft\Windows\Multimedia.

Hope you found what you were looking for! :)

