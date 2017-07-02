7/2017

I have trouble speaking the words I want to say, or I am able to speak but other people have told me that what I say is incoherent.

כן.

I see or hear things that other people cannot see or hear.

כמעט ולא. בגדול לא אבל זה חצי קלאץ' ('שמעתי' אנשים לוחשים 'סתומה' כשעברתי. לאחר בירור רוב המקרים היו לא נכונים כלל. לא יודעת ממה זה נבע אבל כן, זה לא קרה, ואני הייתי בטוחה שכן)

I have had the experience of being completely unable to speak.

כן, ולא הבנתי מה קורה. הרגשתי בלחץ. כלפי חוץ לא ראו עלי שום הבעה.

I sometimes have trouble distinguishing whether something I experience or perceive may be real or may only be part of my imagination or my dreams.

בגדול לא אבל על הנושא של הלחישות. לוחשים, לא לוחשים. לא מדברת על להגיד בקול, לפעמים דברים נשמעים לי ממש בלחש. אני שמה לב שזה קצת לא הגיוני ואחרי שזה קרה לי בבית וממש תיקנו אותי, ואמרתי שאפילו הסתכלתי על השפתיים, ואיך זה ייתכן. אמרו לי שזה לא קרה בשום שלב, וכן, הרגשתי הקלה וקיבלתי אומץ לצאת לרחוב. באמת שלא שמעתי את זה מאז מלבד פעם אחת שאני מטילה ספק שבכלל קרתה.

. I have heard two or more voices conversing with one another in voices that other people would not be able to hear.

שני קולות? אולי המנהלת והעובדת? אבל זה לא היה משהו דמיוני במיוחד.

I think other people can sometimes read my mind, or I can read other's minds.

לא... אלא אם אני עושה כל מיני הבעות פנים שיוצאות לי בלי כוונה ואז הם מגיבים בדרכים מאוד משונות

I sometimes find that something interrupts or controls my thoughts, feelings, or actions.

בעיקרון לא, אבל כמובן שסיטואציות בחיי היומיום כן משפיעות עלי. אולי אפילו מאוד.

I believe that someone may be planning to cause me harm, or may be about to cause me harm in the near future.

כן, כן, בהחלט כן.

אני יודעת שתיכננתם לרצוח אותי ולא הוצאתם את התוכנית לפועל מחוסר אמצעים... חשבתם שלא אעלה עליכם...

כמוני כמוכם, כולנו באותה הסירה...

I believe I have special or supernatural gifts beyond my natural talents.

פסיכי. לא.

בילדות האמנתי שיש לי כוחות בידיים כשהרגשתי תחושת נימול בשתי כפות ידיי. חשבתי שזה כח שיסייע לי לרפא אנשים כשאגדל ואעבוד בחדרי ניתוח...

קריפי נכון?

I sometimes feel completely unresponsive emotionally, as if I don't feel anything.

כן. שמישהו יציל אותי. כמה פוסטים אחורה. תחושה מגעילה.

I have heard one or more people mumbling or talking about my behaviour or my thoughts in voices that other people would not be able to hear.

כן... כבר הזכרתי את זה ממקודם...

I have difficulty getting myself organised to complete any kind of daily activity.

כן.

I think I may be able to predict what will happen in the future.

לא.

As a result of starting to have some of the experiences listed above, I have experienced significant problems with work, my relationships or social activities, or my ability to look after myself.

אכן כן.

Some of the experiences listed above may have been due to my having used alcohol or drugs or taken prescription medications which I have been advised may alter my mood or behaviour.

לא.

I have been diagnosed with a medical condition which I have been advised may affect my mood or behaviour.

כן..

I have previously been diagnosed with a mental disorder that I have been told might account for the types of experiences above, or I believe that I may be experiencing such a disorder. This might include Schizoaffective Disorder and Mood Disorder With Psychotic Features, as well as Autistic Disorder or another Pervasive Developmental Disorder.

לא.