3/2017

I'm lost

stupid

quiet

althroistic

selfish

depreesed

lonely

nice

orgenized

slow

I have no energy

or motivation

because I'm feeling hopeless.

when I was a child, they hurted me, but I have no desire to get up and do something in my life.

I don't want anything when I'm depressed.

My eyes wet.

I don't care from anything anymore...

I can't see the pain of a broken child. I can't hear about abuse.

I can't talk with someone who remind me, somehow, him.

I want lay in my bed and

but I can't. My mother needs me