3/2017

They talk for nothing.I can't hear them.

I'm not naive or stupid.

...

I dont care and lack the energy to make a change in my life.

Sometimes I'm depressed. My moves slow down.I'm tired,lonely, mentally sick-completely sick.

They say things but don't feel them. Some of them are psichopats, the other are idiots.

On the future I will clean houses or hospitals like my grandmothers and my uncle, the sister of my father.

I deal with that.