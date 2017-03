3/2017

I'm not normal, I don't know what it means to be normal.

I'm absolutly crazy, and I'm feeling great with this.

Get out and having fun, or, cry if you want, it's not the point.

Just live.

You can do wathever tou want.

Study on the college - everything. Fly like a blind person, fall for no reasone. Lose control upon yourself.

It's easy.