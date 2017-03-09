3/2017

You have good logic, being a more or less balanced, constant person. Often, such a set of qualities is a sign of a quick-witted person. For women, this result may indicate a tendency toward pride and subconscious desire to be lonely. You are rich in large-scale plans and ideas that will be hard to implement immediately, start with small victories and a large-scale result will not take long.

You are a mature person, clearly understanding and accepting your inner world, your needs and desires. You are able to sympathize and empathize, you are interested in the emotions of your nearest and dearest. You aspire to do something unusual and original, combining ideas and solutions.

You are not prone to rapid changes in lifestyle, first prefer to weigh everything carefully, and then get involved in an adventure.

אלו התוצאות שהתקבלו במבחן רושאך באינטרנט.

נכון, לא נכון, אני לא בטוחה.

זה דומה להורוסקופ, אם כי זה תחביב נחמד לעשות מבחנים כאלו.

רגע, חשוב לציין שאני לא אדם מהיר. אני אדם איטי. אז המשפט הזה בבירור לא נכון לגבי.