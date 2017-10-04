לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים



כינוי:  LoveySpark

בת: 23





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


<<    אוקטובר 2017    >>
אבגדהוש
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    

 
הבלוג חבר בטבעות:
 
10/2017


 


I hate the world today


You're so good to me


I know but I can't change


tried to tell you but you look at me like maybe I'm an angel


underneath


innocent and sweet


Yesterday I cried


You must have been relieved to see the softer side


I can understand how you'd be so confused


I don't envy you


I'm a little bit of everything


all rolled into one


 


I'm a bitch, I'm a lover


I'm a child, I'm a mother


I'm a sinner, I'm a saint


I do not feel ashamed


I'm your hell, I'm your dream


I'm nothing in between


You know you wouldn't want it any other way


 


So take me as I am


This may mean you'll have to be a stronger man


Rest assured that when I start to make you nervous


and I'm going to extremes


tomorrow I will change


and today won't mean a thing


 


Just when you think you've got me figured out


the season's already changing


I think it's cool you do what you do


and don't try to save me


 


I'm a bitch, I'm a tease


I'm a goddess on my knees


when you hurt, when you suffer


I'm your angel undercover


I've been numbed, I'm revived


can't say I'm not alive


You know you wouldn't want it any other way


 


meredith brooks- bitch


 
נכתב על ידי LoveySpark , 4/10/2017 13:34  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: 20 פלוס , משוגעים
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לLoveySpark אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על LoveySpark ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ