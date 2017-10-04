10/2017

I hate the world today

You're so good to me

I know but I can't change

tried to tell you but you look at me like maybe I'm an angel

underneath

innocent and sweet

Yesterday I cried

You must have been relieved to see the softer side

I can understand how you'd be so confused

I don't envy you

I'm a little bit of everything

all rolled into one

I'm a bitch, I'm a lover

I'm a child, I'm a mother

I'm a sinner, I'm a saint

I do not feel ashamed

I'm your hell, I'm your dream

I'm nothing in between

You know you wouldn't want it any other way

So take me as I am

This may mean you'll have to be a stronger man

Rest assured that when I start to make you nervous

and I'm going to extremes

tomorrow I will change

and today won't mean a thing

Just when you think you've got me figured out

the season's already changing

I think it's cool you do what you do

and don't try to save me

I'm a bitch, I'm a tease

I'm a goddess on my knees

when you hurt, when you suffer

I'm your angel undercover

I've been numbed, I'm revived

can't say I'm not alive

You know you wouldn't want it any other way

meredith brooks- bitch