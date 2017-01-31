Smoked shit and existential confusion followed by reason.

1/2017

Damn this Israblog platform. I'm trying to write in english and keep it up all ordered and clean, but the editor still RTL me.

Never mind that.



Lately i've been occupied a lot in studying, and when i say studying i mean to financial needs of studying as i lost my job recently due to large firing in the company because they were doing strategical mistakes which probably costed them lots of money. So yes, that kind of studying. It is a goal for me, because worrying financialy stresses me up and therefore i cannot really dig on subjects that really interest me, by either learning to play the guitar, philosophy, psychology, mathematics, science, history, mythology, epistemology and ontology followed with being addicted to read as much books as possible and hope that ill die while reading a book, or having sex.



My mind is working non-stop, i'm occupied with so much information to digest and lots of thoughts ceaselessy bombard me. I can have a face-to-face conversation with someone and listen to him/her and from one word i can get to strange places that usually end in epistemological and existential questions that somehow reach to the understanding that Donald Trump will destroy the world and how much we need that so a new world can be built, to Illuminati teachings that eventually lead me to Nazi secret societies and finally into sex, and then i feel awkward so i become concentrated in the conversation again.



I've realized that i sound cold and harsh speaking virtually, but people understand face to face that i mean no harm. I'm quite a radical and definetely hate when being opposed by irrational claims. Ain't every man's greatest desire to know everything and literaly become a god? So why would i reject your claims if they are true and rational? The opposite, i would agree that you are correct in order to grow and become better and smarter, but if i disagree it would be because your claims are irrational and there is either right or wrong, no in-between. 1+1 = 2.



Sex, i miss that..but just flesh to flesh is quite boring, its like humping a dead meat. Emotions and sex is not my cup of tea. If for example we would be both talking on deep matters, offering amazing solutions to world problems, and discussing ideas, that would turn me own much more than just saying i love you or i don't know what.