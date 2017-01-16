



PIssed off cunts

I like when people are pissed off from things that i write. They are so pathetic, wasting their whole fucking life to spy after my blog and write hatefull trolling comments. And they think it should make me feel sad? angry? frustrated? depressed? XD



Are you fucking serious? Its hilarious. The only reason i dont leave them is because my blog is not a garbage can. So, as i said on the first post strictly intelligent comments only.



You see guys, while this poor nolife cunt who nobody likes and have no life and dwells in israblog for years , day after day, spreading hatefull comments on people's blogs, wasting his pathetic life instead of doing something important, I am actually doing important things, i enjoy my life. I tell myself why would i go down on anyone? If i go down on anyone, means that i am pathetic. Because who goes down on someone in 2017? Its so 10 years ago...probably some 16 year old kids who grew up only in body size, but brain size got smaller lol.



In 2017, we are not doing ad hominem, we are debating intellectually. And obviously the pathetic troll who spammed my comment section is far from intelligence as earth's location from a second sun. Also, im quite sure that cunt will continue to spam hate, because it has only hate left in its brain and heart. It is beyond pathetic. I hope many of you guys who read this and also have to deal with trolling comments are dealing the same way as i am and just laughing at those scums who have no life.



And you know what is the funniest thing? That moron writes a comment (lets say, 2 minutes of his life) and i delete it in (lets say 1 second on my life) and then he comes back and comments longer comments or few short comments (WTF? XD) - Never go full retard dude.



Who the sad little fuck who thinks words can affect me? Those are your words, that come out from a lowlife that you are. Why would even take them negatively? lol



Oh and its too pussy to comment from his own blog. Yeah such a hero, to say things in the face, who he is? Guy fawkes? lol



I have 3 speculations. 1) a girl that got fucked by all my friends and her self esteem is so low, that she wanted to suicide several times, but i disagreed to fuck her also.

2) A guy that used to be a friend of mine but he is too damn retarded, that i cant even communicate with him rationally. He owes money to everyone and basically sits at home masturbating to anal sex and never worked in his life, he is 26 years old and he lives on the paycheck of his mother. Fuck that sad cunt...dont know if to have mercy on him, or loathe that son of a bitch.

3) A pathetic troll that his ego rises when he is trolling and his retard friends that have low intellect as he does support him.



Note: If you guys have in your facebook friends, people that are trolling all day, spreading unintellectual irrational commenteria and basically spamming and turning facebook into a shithole of retardarchy, then delete them. Do not feed the trolls. Or troll the trolls until they will blow apart.



:D

