A joint in the daylight

1/2017

One of the most amazing feelings i have had experienced so far, was smoking weed during the daylight. You see, weare living in a society where normally, during daylight, people are working and coming home in the evenings. We usually smoke weed after a day of work to relax our minds from the stressful day and it is usually with friends, in a bar, outside or at our homes, but no matter what its always dark. Because its illegal, sometimes we can get paranoid of smoking during daylight, because most of society cannot deal properly with high people. Now I dont like being high all the time, I prefer drinking beer or staying sharp minded and focused and rational, but sometimes when i smoke during the day, the whole world changes as if i am in another world. The colors are different and beautiful, the trees are more magnificent, the same road you've been going on forever, seems now much different, because you are more alert to every single detail around you. Like yesterday when i just focused on the pavements and a little cat that had 4 plates of food around him, that showed the emotional side of people that care for weaker species. I was going with semi-closed eyes and a smile on my face and i felt like im on a vacation in some other country where the sunrays are better than my country, the roads are better, people are better.

But evil corporations like the tobacco and the pharmaceutical companies and right-wing government entities, or the super rich zionist elite, dont want to legalize it, they dont want to see us happy, they want us to be forever depressed, and when we are depressed, we do nothing against them. They decide the social code, and how people should act, and there are very few dominant people who dont buy their shit.