This blog will express my sick mind to the outer world. I seek Like minded people in my life for my royal close social circle which currently is about empty.





Me and negativity dont go hand in hand

Yesterday i allowed myself to read some blog posts here in Israblog. I was energetically drained. What the actual fuck people? Every blog talks about depression, about their boyfriend not loving them, cutting wrists, that their life sucks. That is Pathetic and a sign of weak people that obviously wont attract anyone into their negative personality. "if you wish to understand the universe, think of energy, frequecncy and vibration." - Nicola Tesla That quote basically sums it all up guys. Why am i allowed to say those things to you, while seeing how you all emotional and depressed all day? 2 main reasons. 1. I've been in that shit, I know how it is and i climbed higher to get out of that dark pit towards the light. I am strong. If i could have done it, means it is doable and all of you can do it. 2. You stop the evolution of mankind you little parasites that think only about your emotions rather than the whole of human race. We need more activists, more brilliant minds. Not couch potatoes and crybabies. So here is the great truth, everyone will hurt you, you just need to find those you willing to suffer from them. I understood, emotions are for the weak, they keep me down, they dont allow me to prosper and ascend to my higher self. Im rationalizing every aspect of my mind. And boy, that feeling is divine! Take my hand. I cant stay with negative people. They are like energy vampires that drain you from all your energy. And if you are evolved enough in spirit, you can sense them from a mile. You can sit in a room and know exactly who drains everyones energy. Change your friend circle, keep only the best and the most loyal. My facebook friend list is only 90 friends and i need to delete about 60 more. I must say this: Negativity is not bad if it is rational and directed towards aspects and issues that must be dealt with reason and not peace and love. You see people, peace and love like the buddhists and hippies believe, is a total bullshit, i was in india there is no peace and love there. Also they hate everyone who does not from the peace and love brigade, Those fucking hypocrites.

I hate, jews, muslims, christians, religious settlers in gaza borders, IDF, MAGAV, free-market capitalists, people with too much ego, people with low IQ, anarcho-capitalist libertarians, the rich, buddhists, hindu, those who think they are BDSM doms and queens, people with no manners, girls who go shopping, the Israeli Knesset, right-wing psychopaths, patriots, dubstep, celebrity culture, people who waste their life and not doing anything to help the human race. My negativity towards those groups is healthy, because it finds a problem and it seeks ways to deal with it for the common good. So on facebook i have my own page (about 1400 likes already :D ) that spreads wisdom and conscious awareness and fights those things. Even if i was heartbroken from a girl, my hatred and negativity will go only to myself to perfect myself and understand that there are much better women than her. I dont need anyone to keep me down. She makes me feel sad or bad, therefore she is not for me. And just like that i cut it and let her cry instead of me. Leave in the comment section how you manifest your negativity, what do you really hate and what do you do about it?

14/1/2017 11:07






