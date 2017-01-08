לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
Black as night



1/2017

Would


 

Know me broken by my master
Teach thee on child of love hereafter
Into the flood again
Same old trip it was back then
So I made a big mistake
Try to see it once my way
Drifting body it's sole desertion
Flying not yet quite the notion
Into the flood again
Same old trip it was back then
So I made a big mistake
Try to see it once my way
Into the flood again
Same old trip it was back then
So I made a big mistake
Try to see it once my way
?Am I wrong
?Have I run too far to get home
?Have I gone
?And left you here alone
?If I would, could you
נכתב על ידי , 8/1/2017 21:43  
343
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יחסים ואהבה , 20 פלוס , סקס ויצרים
