3/2017

War always begins when one religious fanatic person says that his religion is better than the other ones. then another fanatic gets pissed off and then comes that part when we all die. Thank god I don't have any religion.





...and yeah I think I'm gonna speak english most of the time since I want to leave this country asap. maybe I'll try once "couchsurfing", it seems interesting.





Umm... If I had any misspellings please feel free to correct me.