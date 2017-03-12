3/2017

Isabel, I don't even know where to begin...







It's hard for me to forget that day when the skies were foggy and it was morning and I was looking like a tourist with those ridiciolous sunglasses and white t-shirt and you were wearing that sexy black tights that I bought you. It was extremely hot and we made out in the street. I felt loved, I felt wanted, I felt something that I never felt again, at least not after we done. and still 3 yrs passed and so many things changed but one thing has never changed, Isabel, and I guess that the most precious thing that I could ever give to anybody is my love, and I gave it to you.





I miss those sunny and rainy days when we were almost alone because someone always had to watch us and "protect us", we were young and they disrespected us and they were thinking that we can't do things on our own, because "young people always rushing and they can't figure out alone what's good for them, they're always making mistakes" then yeah, you know what? I did a huge mistake, and I proud of it.





My mistake was, probably, loving you.





You should see how pathetic I am in these days. I started to listen to "Green Day" just because you liked them (BUT I HATE THEM, RADIOHEAD RULES) and "3 Days Grace" (I hate them too. I'd prefer blur instead). I save my money and never spend it, hoping to find a new girl like you one day to love and feel loved by her again, maybe make a family. I'm growing a beard and lives like a Hipster. no joke. I play lottery and lose my salary (hoping not to lose my pants one day) and moving from one job to another, from one temporary friend to another, searching for another you that can't be found.





I think that now when you far away and we're not in touch anymore, you don't really care. but I loved you, I still loving you. I tried to replace you but you're irreplaceable. but I am replaceable, at least it seems like that.





I'm still in touch with some of your friends, and I hate them, but we're all in the same city so, if you're planing to come back again some day, If I won't commit suicide by then, don't forget me, huh? I'd still be single by then. I can't move on, I tried more than once and failed.





I miss you. really.





Do you remember "Blur"?





(P.S. my english sucks. you said so, more than once, so you know, excuse me though. hope your dad still alive, I liked him.)



