פתחתי בלוג כדי לכתוב דברים שאף אחד לא יקרא


free love#


Verse £  

Take my fancy shit away/Am
There's nothing more for me to say/C

So many words have been thrown here /G
And I'm left with so much fear /Em

Don't worry  girl I will take it all/Am
This is not my time to fall /C

And I'm just a drifter here/G
tomorrow I'll be gone chasing other suns/Em


Verse 2

So give me all that you think bad
 I'll eat you up and I'll stay glad 

The other part of my bad self 
Is creeping down in to my breath 

chorus

And I'm just a drifter here
Yes I'm just a drifter here
, tomorrow I'll be gone chasing other suns

Bridge (not sure) Dm Am Em7

Baby it's your chance if you only if you only bat on love 
 This is not from me its from the gods above 
They have set our stars on a collision path 

And I have  bled all the way to your heart

Lope it dude find your bit

This is the main verse 

 Verse 3

 ago tripping in my head 
I'll flax my frontal lobe instead 

I'm trying to accumulate 
What you worked hard to forget 

Time to self district in whisky shots 
Roll up joints and fucked up bruods

I'll take your body but I'll rape your mind 
And in the end girl you will be mine 

chorus 

And I'm just a drifter here *2, tomorrow I'll be gone chasing other suns 


Bridge fade out
נכתב על ידי pitch black , 17/1/2017 02:57  
256
