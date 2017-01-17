free love#

1/2017

Verse £ Take my fancy shit away/Am There's nothing more for me to say/C So many words have been thrown here /G And I'm left with so much fear /Em Don't worry girl I will take it all/Am This is not my time to fall /C And I'm just a drifter here/G tomorrow I'll be gone chasing other suns/Em Verse 2 So give me all that you think bad I'll eat you up and I'll stay glad The other part of my bad self Is creeping down in to my breath chorus And I'm just a drifter here Yes I'm just a drifter here , tomorrow I'll be gone chasing other suns Bridge (not sure) Dm Am Em7 Baby it's your chance if you only if you only bat on love This is not from me its from the gods above They have set our stars on a collision path And I have bled all the way to your heart Lope it dude find your bit This is the main verse Verse 3 ago tripping in my head I'll flax my frontal lobe instead I'm trying to accumulate What you worked hard to forget Time to self district in whisky shots Roll up joints and fucked up bruods I'll take your body but I'll rape your mind And in the end girl you will be mine chorus And I'm just a drifter here *2, tomorrow I'll be gone chasing other suns Bridge fade out