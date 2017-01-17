free love#

Verse £
Take my fancy shit away/Am
There's nothing more for me to say/C
So many words have been thrown here /G
And I'm left with so much fear /Em
Don't worry girl I will take it all/Am
This is not my time to fall /C
And I'm just a drifter here/G
tomorrow I'll be gone chasing other suns/Em
Verse 2
So give me all that you think bad
I'll eat you up and I'll stay glad
The other part of my bad self
Is creeping down in to my breath
chorus
And I'm just a drifter here
Yes I'm just a drifter here
, tomorrow I'll be gone chasing other suns
Bridge (not sure) Dm Am Em7
Baby it's your chance if you only if you only bat on love
This is not from me its from the gods above
They have set our stars on a collision path
And I have bled all the way to your heart
Lope it dude find your bit
This is the main verse
Verse 3
ago tripping in my head
I'll flax my frontal lobe instead
I'm trying to accumulate
What you worked hard to forget
Time to self district in whisky shots
Roll up joints and fucked up bruods
I'll take your body but I'll rape your mind
And in the end girl you will be mine
chorus
And I'm just a drifter here *2, tomorrow I'll be gone chasing other suns
Bridge fade out