get busy living or get busy dying

12/2016

uni is really hard. i don't even have much to complain about because i'm taking 3 classes instead of 4 like most people.

anxiety is not fun. you can feel pretty anxious or not "that anxious" because you're used to anxiety making your heart beat really fast and not being able to concentrate and this time it's pretty ok actually.

but then it spills into weird forms you didn't even know were related to anxiety.

but you're human so you're made up of nerves and brain and hormones and they pretty much make your body run.

i read this book (not even finished) which is about how what we eat can literally make us autistic.

this is to demonstrate that everything you do to your body is related.

it's pretty sad how much junk i put into my body and then get surprised that it's getting broken.

need to stop doing that.

anyway...

anxiety from studies!

i'm glad i am studying. it's really cool how i can actually complete stuff when i push myself hard. though i can't remember the last math question i had some "eurica" how to solve and then my way was correct. o.o"

~not natural botn mathematician.

i woke up today sick. i've been sick all this week.

when i get back to dorms today i'm gonna take a hot shower and warm up the room then sit in the room/bed and program.

well, unless i feel better. but probably better to stay inside anyway so i don't get sicker tomorrow.

and it's the new year.

i have a cool ice wine from canada so should drink that at 00:00.

i hope 2017 is gonna be nice. i think it sounds like a nice number.

*dies tomorrow*

any resolution for 2017?

- go to the gym more.

it's easy because i like the gym.

i stopped going since september because i don't know how to manage my time with the studies.

- accept the now as it is.

when i feel shy or anxious i just want to deal with it. not deal like "i'm gonna stop being shy right meow" but like "ok. i am shy. i'm standing in front of a person. if they don't like me being shy they can go away. i am shy and this is me right now and the power of now VOOM".

- actually this is something i thought about yesterday when shopping with my friend.

it is better to have less that is good, than a lot that sucks.

i got a hat and a scarf. i really liked the hat but no the scarf. so i returned it like an hour after buying it. then we really liked some cream so we got it although we already had it for free but then we lost it. XD"

and i actually felt happy.

it sucks buying things that you don't like that much then not wearing them.

but it's the same in everything.

like studying when you are sick kinda sucks. well unless you're in bed with laptop and writing some code - that sounds fun. with a cup of tea.

it is better to study for like 2 hours and be productive than 4 hours while crying and wanting to kill yourself (two days ago my life).

still you have to force yourself. but make it comfy for yourself. if you're sick, study at home in pajamas.

if you feel disgusting, take a hot shower and drink tea first.

- take care of yourself.

it's fun to dress nice and put makeup sometimes and paint my nails. and eat well and prepare nice meals and watch good videos on youtube and listen to good music.

- treat people nice.

i think this comes from my acceptance of myself because i think self hate projects.

maybe start by being thankful.