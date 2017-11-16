לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
Success is my only motherfucking option, failure's not


And these times are so hard and it's getting even harder 
Trying to feed and water my seed, plus 
Teeter totter caught up between being a father and a prima donna 
Baby mama drama's screaming on and 
Too much for me to wanna 
Stay in one spot, another day of monotony 
Has gotten me to the point, I'm like a snail 
I've got to formulate a plot or I end up in jail or shot 
Success is my only motherfucking option, failure's not 
Mom, I love you, but this trailer's got to go 
I cannot grow old in Salem's lot 
So here I go is my shot. 
Feet fail me not cause maybe the only opportunity that I got
נכתב על ידי Staind92 , 16/11/2017 20:07  
