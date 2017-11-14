Slow down you crazy child You're so ambitious for a juvenile But then if you're so smart tell me, Why are you still so afraid? (mmmmm)
Where's the fire, what's the hurry about? You better cool it off before you burn it out You got so much to do and only So many hours in a day (Ay)
But you know that when the truth is told That you can get what you want Or you can just get old You're gonna kick off before you even get halfway through (Oooh) When will you realize... Vienna waits for you?
Slow down you're doing fine You can't be everything you want to be before your time Although it's so romantic on the borderline tonight (tonight)
Too bad, but it's the life you lead You're so ahead of yourself that you forgot what you need Though you can see when you're wrong You know you can't always see when you're right (you're right)
You got your passion, you got your pride But don't you know that only fools are satisfied? Dream on, but don't imagine they'll all come true (Oooh) When will you realize... Vienna waits for you?
Slow down you crazy child Take the phone off the hook and disappear for a while It's alright, you can afford to lose a day or two (oooh) When will you realize... Vienna waits for you?
And you know that when the truth is told That you can get what you want or you can just get old You're gonna kick off before you even get halfway through (oooh) Why don't you realize... Vienna waits for you?