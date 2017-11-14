11/2017

Slow down you crazy child

You're so ambitious for a juvenile

But then if you're so smart tell me,

Why are you still so afraid? (mmmmm)



Where's the fire, what's the hurry about?

You better cool it off before you burn it out

You got so much to do and only

So many hours in a day (Ay)



But you know that when the truth is told

That you can get what you want

Or you can just get old

You're gonna kick off before you even get halfway through (Oooh)

When will you realize... Vienna waits for you?



Slow down you're doing fine

You can't be everything you want to be before your time

Although it's so romantic on the borderline tonight (tonight)



Too bad, but it's the life you lead

You're so ahead of yourself that you forgot what you need

Though you can see when you're wrong

You know you can't always see when you're right (you're right)



You got your passion, you got your pride

But don't you know that only fools are satisfied?

Dream on, but don't imagine they'll all come true (Oooh)

When will you realize... Vienna waits for you?



Slow down you crazy child

Take the phone off the hook and disappear for a while

It's alright, you can afford to lose a day or two (oooh)

When will you realize... Vienna waits for you?



And you know that when the truth is told

That you can get what you want or you can just get old

You're gonna kick off before you even get halfway through (oooh)

Why don't you realize... Vienna waits for you?



When will you realize... Vienna waits for you?