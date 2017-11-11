11/2017

I used to be the type of kid that would always think the sky is falling

Why am I so differently wired? Am I a martian?

What kind of twisted experiment am I involved in?

'Cause I don't belong in this world

That's why I'm scoffing at authority, defiant often

Flying off at the handle at my mom, no dad

So I am non-compliant at home, at school I'm just shy and awkward

And I don't need no goddamn psychologist

Tryna diagnose why I have all these underlying problems

Thinking he can try and solve them

I'm outside chalking up drawings on the sidewalk

And in the front drive talking to myself

Either that or inside hiding off in the corner somewhere quiet

Trying not to be noticed 'cause I'm crying and sobbing

I had a bad day at school so I ain't talking

Some cocksucker shoved me into a fucking locker

'Cause he said that I eyeballed him