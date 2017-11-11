Fade 2 Black
11/2017
I used to be the type of kid that would always think the sky is falling
Why am I so differently wired? Am I a martian?
What kind of twisted experiment am I involved in?
'Cause I don't belong in this world
That's why I'm scoffing at authority, defiant often
Flying off at the handle at my mom, no dad
So I am non-compliant at home, at school I'm just shy and awkward
And I don't need no goddamn psychologist
Tryna diagnose why I have all these underlying problems
Thinking he can try and solve them
I'm outside chalking up drawings on the sidewalk
And in the front drive talking to myself
Either that or inside hiding off in the corner somewhere quiet
Trying not to be noticed 'cause I'm crying and sobbing
I had a bad day at school so I ain't talking
Some cocksucker shoved me into a fucking locker
'Cause he said that I eyeballed him