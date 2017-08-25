8/2017

The 6 foot Goddess

לפני שאתחיל לנתח את עצמי שוב ושוב ושוב יש פואמה שנחשפתי אליה דרך פקידת הקבלה במכון שנורא הזכיר לי אותי ולמרות שאיני קוראת כתיבה כזו משהו שבה אותי, וחירמן, ותפס אז הנה, איך שאני חושבת שמישהו יתפוס אותי מתישהו ואיך שאולי נתפסתי בעיניי אנשים, ע"ע האחרון ברשימת הבחורים שלי בסוף הקטע מצורף קובץ אודיו שבו זה מוקרא I'm big I suppose that's why my women always seem small but this 6 foot goddess who deals in real estate and art and flies from Texas to see me and I fly to Texas to see her well, there's plenty of her to grab hold of and I grab hold of it of her, I yank her head back by the hair, I'm real macho, I suck on her upper lip her cunt her soul I mount her and tell her, "I'm going to shoot white hot juice into you. I didn't fly all the way to Galveston to play chess." later we lay locked like human vines my left arm under her pillow my right arm over her side I grip both of her hands, and my chest belly balls cock tangle into her and through us in the dark pass rays back and forth back and forth until I fall away and we sleep. she's wild but kind my 6 foot goddess makes me laugh the laughter of the mutilated who still need love, and her blessed eyes run deep into her head like mountain springs far in and cool and good. she has saved me from everything that is not here. Charles Bukowski https://soundcloud.com/octobernightair/the-6-foot-goddess-by-charles

