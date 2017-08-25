לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
The 6 foot Goddess


לפני שאתחיל לנתח את עצמי שוב ושוב ושוב

יש פואמה שנחשפתי אליה דרך פקידת הקבלה במכון

שנורא הזכיר לי אותי

ולמרות שאיני קוראת כתיבה כזו

משהו שבה אותי, וחירמן, ותפס

אז הנה, איך שאני חושבת שמישהו יתפוס אותי מתישהו

ואיך שאולי נתפסתי בעיניי אנשים, ע"ע האחרון ברשימת הבחורים שלי

בסוף הקטע מצורף קובץ אודיו שבו זה מוקרא

 

 

I'm big 
I suppose that's why my women always seem 
small 
but this 6 foot goddess 
who deals in real estate 
and art 
and flies from Texas 
to see me 
and I fly to Texas 
to see her 
well, there's plenty of her to 
grab hold of 
and I grab hold of it 
of her, 
I yank her head back by the hair, 
I'm real macho, 
I suck on her upper lip 
her cunt 
her soul 
I mount her and tell her, 
"I'm going to shoot white hot 
juice into you. I didn't fly all the way to 
Galveston to play 
chess."

 

 

later we lay locked like human vines 
my left arm under her pillow 
my right arm over her side 
I grip both of her hands, 
and my chest 
belly 
balls 
cock 
tangle into her 
and through us 
in the dark 
pass rays 
back and forth 
back and forth 
until I fall away 
and we sleep.

 

 

she's wild 
but kind 
my 6 foot goddess 
makes me laugh 
the laughter of the mutilated 
who still need 
love, 
and her blessed eyes 
run deep into her head 
like mountain springs 
far in 
and 
cool and good.

 

 

she has saved me 
from everything that is 
not here.

 

Charles Bukowski

 

https://soundcloud.com/octobernightair/the-6-foot-goddess-by-charles
נכתב על ידי Peachiee , 25/8/2017 15:47  
