Just me..

כינוי:  גדולה וקטנה

בת: 24

תמונה





4/2017

old friends


כתבתי פוסט לפני מספר ימים אומנם הוא נשמע לי קטנוני אז השארתי אותו בטיוטות כמו רוב הדברים שיוצא לי לכתוב פה..

ואז ראיתי האנטומיה של גרי (למי שעוקב היה פרק גרוע אגב) ובסופה היה את השיר הזה וזה בדיוק מכסה את הפוסט ההוא.

 

OLD FRIENDS

People who matter don't mind

They don't need all of my time
Somebody told me to light up every room
Make them remember you
But nobody here knows what I'm going through
No they never do

[Chorus]
I miss my old friends
'Cause they know when I need them the most
I made some new friends and they cool friends
But they don't know
What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not
I miss my old friends
I miss my old friends

[Verse 2]
I miss the good times we had
Now I don't know who's got my back
And somebody told me to light up every room
Make them remember you
But nobody here knows what I'm going through
No they never do

[Chorus]
I miss my old friends
'Cause they know when I need them the most
I made some new friends and they cool friends
But they don't know
What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not
I miss my old friends
I miss my old friends
I miss my old friends
 
[Bridge]
Hey now, hey now
I know everybody changes
Hey now, hey now
I just want familiar faces
Oh hey now, hey now
Growing up can be amazing
But it can even break your heart

[Chorus]
I miss my old friends
When I need them the most
I miss my old friends
I miss my old friends
'Cause they know when I need them the most
I made some new friends and they cool friends
But they don't know
What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not
I miss my old friends
I miss my...

[Outro]
(I miss my old friends, my old friends I miss)
I miss my old friends
(I miss my old friends, my old friends I miss)
What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not
I miss my old friends
I miss my old friends
נכתב על ידי גדולה וקטנה , 29/4/2017 00:13  
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: 20 פלוס , מתוסבכים
