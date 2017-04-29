כתבתי פוסט לפני מספר ימים אומנם הוא נשמע לי קטנוני אז השארתי אותו בטיוטות כמו רוב הדברים שיוצא לי לכתוב פה..
ואז ראיתי האנטומיה של גרי (למי שעוקב היה פרק גרוע אגב) ובסופה היה את השיר הזה וזה בדיוק מכסה את הפוסט ההוא.
OLD FRIENDS
People who matter don't mind
They don't need all of my time Somebody told me to light up every room Make them remember you But nobody here knows what I'm going through No they never do
[Chorus] I miss my old friends 'Cause they know when I need them the most I made some new friends and they cool friends But they don't know What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not I miss my old friends I miss my old friends
[Verse 2] I miss the good times we had Now I don't know who's got my back And somebody told me to light up every room Make them remember you But nobody here knows what I'm going through No they never do
[Chorus] I miss my old friends 'Cause they know when I need them the most I made some new friends and they cool friends But they don't know What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not I miss my old friends I miss my old friends I miss my old friends [Bridge] Hey now, hey now I know everybody changes Hey now, hey now I just want familiar faces Oh hey now, hey now Growing up can be amazing But it can even break your heart
[Chorus] I miss my old friends When I need them the most I miss my old friends I miss my old friends 'Cause they know when I need them the most I made some new friends and they cool friends But they don't know What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not I miss my old friends I miss my...
[Outro] (I miss my old friends, my old friends I miss) I miss my old friends (I miss my old friends, my old friends I miss) What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not I miss my old friends I miss my old friends