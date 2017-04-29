

old friends

כתבתי פוסט לפני מספר ימים אומנם הוא נשמע לי קטנוני אז השארתי אותו בטיוטות כמו רוב הדברים שיוצא לי לכתוב פה.. ואז ראיתי האנטומיה של גרי (למי שעוקב היה פרק גרוע אגב) ובסופה היה את השיר הזה וזה בדיוק מכסה את הפוסט ההוא. OLD FRIENDS People who matter don't mind They don't need all of my time

Somebody told me to light up every room

Make them remember you

But nobody here knows what I'm going through

No they never do



[Chorus]

I miss my old friends

'Cause they know when I need them the most

I made some new friends and they cool friends

But they don't know

What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not

I miss my old friends

I miss my old friends



[Verse 2]

I miss the good times we had

Now I don't know who's got my back

And somebody told me to light up every room

Make them remember you

But nobody here knows what I'm going through

No they never do



[Chorus]

I miss my old friends

'Cause they know when I need them the most

I made some new friends and they cool friends

But they don't know

What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not

I miss my old friends

I miss my old friends

I miss my old friends



[Bridge]

Hey now, hey now

I know everybody changes

Hey now, hey now

I just want familiar faces

Oh hey now, hey now

Growing up can be amazing

But it can even break your heart



[Chorus]

I miss my old friends

When I need them the most

I miss my old friends

I miss my old friends

'Cause they know when I need them the most

I made some new friends and they cool friends

But they don't know

What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not

I miss my old friends

I miss my...



[Outro]

(I miss my old friends, my old friends I miss)

I miss my old friends

(I miss my old friends, my old friends I miss)

What I do, what I got, who I am and who I'm not

I miss my old friends

I miss my old friends

נכתב על ידי גדולה וקטנה , 29/4/2017 00:13




