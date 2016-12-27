From can to can't

12/2016

Under the water,

It's cold and it's grey.

My torrid autumn,

Another season decays.

Open up the hollow,

Let my walls come down.

I tell you it's a problem,

Just when no one's around.

But then





I know what's wrong,

God, you complicated everything.

I know you're gone, gone, gone,

This is where I will draw my line.





Burning my cathedrals,

'Cause I don't pray anymore.

Look at all of these people, Tragic little people,

They're smiling and then they don't know what for.

But then,





I know what's wrong,

God, you complicated everything.

I know you're gone, gone, gone,

This is where I will blur my line.





My houses are haunted, dark and deserted,

They're made of my secrets and shame.

Maybe I'm wanted, but now I'm not worth it,

I can't even tell you my name.

But then,





I know what's wrong,

God, you complicated everything.

I know you're wrong,

God, you took it all away from me.

I know you're gone, gone, gone,

This is where I will cross my line.





I am crossing my line.



