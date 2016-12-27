From can to can't

Under the water,
It's cold and it's grey.
My torrid autumn,
Another season decays.
Open up the hollow,
Let my walls come down.
I tell you it's a problem,
Just when no one's around.
But then
I know what's wrong,
God, you complicated everything.
I know you're gone, gone, gone,
This is where I will draw my line.
Burning my cathedrals,
'Cause I don't pray anymore.
Look at all of these people, Tragic little people,
They're smiling and then they don't know what for.
But then,
I know what's wrong,
God, you complicated everything.
I know you're gone, gone, gone,
This is where I will blur my line.
My houses are haunted, dark and deserted,
They're made of my secrets and shame.
Maybe I'm wanted, but now I'm not worth it,
I can't even tell you my name.
But then,
I know what's wrong,
God, you complicated everything.
I know you're wrong,
God, you took it all away from me.
I know you're gone, gone, gone,
This is where I will cross my line.
I am crossing my line.
לא נשאר לי מה להציע יותר.