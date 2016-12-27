לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
ספרות זולה מפי בחורה שפו הדוב נשמע גאון לידה.

כינוי:  Selfish Monkey

בת: 25





12/2016

From can to can't


 

Under the water,
It's cold and it's grey.
My torrid autumn,
Another season decays.
Open up the hollow,
Let my walls come down.
I tell you it's a problem,
Just when no one's around.
But then

I know what's wrong,
God, you complicated everything.
I know you're gone, gone, gone,
This is where I will draw my line.

Burning my cathedrals,
'Cause I don't pray anymore.
Look at all of these people, Tragic little people,
They're smiling and then they don't know what for.
But then,

I know what's wrong,
God, you complicated everything.
I know you're gone, gone, gone,
This is where I will blur my line.

My houses are haunted, dark and deserted,
They're made of my secrets and shame.
Maybe I'm wanted, but now I'm not worth it,
I can't even tell you my name.
But then,

I know what's wrong,
God, you complicated everything.
I know you're wrong,
God, you took it all away from me.
I know you're gone, gone, gone,
This is where I will cross my line.

I am crossing my line.

 
לא נשאר לי מה להציע יותר.

 
נכתב על ידי Selfish Monkey , 27/12/2016 00:18  
הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: 20 פלוס , פילוסופיית חיים , מתוסבכים
