signs that you have a dead soul (12


1. People pull away from you even when you try your best to listen to their needs and be exciting and fun company


 


2. you read maybe too much scientific articles about personality disorders


 


3. you actually wish to be able to communicate with spirits


 


4. you see no purpose in anybody or anything


 


5. you try to motivate yourself with material rewards but it's useless


 


6. the only thing you want is to be back to the ideal spot that you stored so preciously in your mind


 


7. you know that you can actually transport your body again to this precious spot. You acknowledge that it requires attention and creation of purpose in what seems intrinsically useless (point 4) .


For this reason, you refrain from trying and keep having the ideal spot in your mind.


 


8. you try to understand how you can fix it but the energy fades slowly


 


9. you realize that you can't do anything about yourself at that point


 


10. you don't even think it is worthy to numb your emotions


 


11. every day feels like 100 years, yet you feel like it passes too fast anyways


 


12. you don't want to know if it will even ever change
נכתב על ידי Lucky Legend , 9/1/2017 07:50  
