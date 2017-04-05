לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

Awoo


Avatarכינוי:  Soft Pink Kitty

בת: 22





מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


4/2017


I noticed that there's entertainment stuff like instagram, youtube, etc that actually motivates me to study (after I'm done looking at the stuff XD) and stuff that just turns my brain into mush.
Well so far stuff that is OK entertainment I guess in the past year for me was:
- Legally blonde motivates me as FUCK. There is a scene I watch every time I don't have motivation for study
- Mr Robot makes me more excited about programming and the soundtrack is useful for studying. ^_^
- Most youtube videos I watch are stupid but some give me positive energy, like Venus Angelic and I guess the assosiation of how cool and strong she is.
K bye!
נכתב על ידי Soft Pink Kitty , 5/4/2017 21:02  
קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: החיים כמשל , פילוסופיית חיים
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לSoft Pink Kitty אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Soft Pink Kitty ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ