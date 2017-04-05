4/2017

I noticed that there's entertainment stuff like instagram, youtube, etc that actually motivates me to study (after I'm done looking at the stuff XD) and stuff that just turns my brain into mush.

Well so far stuff that is OK entertainment I guess in the past year for me was:

- Legally blonde motivates me as FUCK. There is a scene I watch every time I don't have motivation for study

- Mr Robot makes me more excited about programming and the soundtrack is useful for studying. ^_^

- Most youtube videos I watch are stupid but some give me positive energy, like Venus Angelic and I guess the assosiation of how cool and strong she is.

K bye!