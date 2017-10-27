לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
“The most important things are the hardest to say. They are the things you get ashamed of, because words diminish them. words shrink things that seemed limitless when they were in your head to no more than living size when they're brought out"


למות בתוך עצמי


מה אם מחר לא אתעורר בבוקר?


פשוט אחליט להישאר במיטה.


ולא אענה לטלפון,


ולא אדבר עם אף אחד,


פשוט אשכב ללא תנועה


וללא מטרה -


כאילו פרשתי מהחיים.




ואם אמשיך ואשכב ביום שאחריו,


וביום שאחרי,


וביום שאחרי היום שאחרי,


ולא אזוז ולא אנוע,


ואצליח להתעלם מדחפיי,


לשחרר הכל,


תוך ויתור מוחלט על גופי?




ואם אמשיך ואשכב מספיק זמן,


ולא אקום ולא אנוע,


ולא אדבר עם אף אחד,


ללא תנועה וללא מטרה,


בהתעלמות מוחלטת מכל מה


שמרכיב אותי?




כמה זמן יקח לי לשחרר,


להרפות,


להניח לכל הכאב,


לכל התחושות,


לכל הרצונות


והדחפים


והקשרים?




תוך כמה זמן ארפה משכלי,


מגופי,


מנשימתי?


תוך כמה זמן ארפה מעצמי?


תוך כמה זמן אעלם למקום שבו אין אני?


אם רק הייתי יכול להשיל את גופי כמו נחש המשיל את עורו,


ולמות בתוך עצמי.
נכתב על ידי , 27/10/2017 02:05  
כינוי: 

מין: זכר




הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , משוגעים , שירה
