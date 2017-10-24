לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
“The most important things are the hardest to say. They are the things you get ashamed of, because words diminish them. words shrink things that seemed limitless when they were in your head to no more than living size when they're brought out"


10/2017

In your darkest hour


שירים כמו השיר הזה מזכירים לי למה התאהבתי במוסיקה. למה כל כך רציתי לעסוק בה ולבטא את עצמי, למה עד היום אני מרגיש שאני חייב לעשות את זה. מוסיקה תמיד הייתה שם כשלא היו מילים, כשאף אחד לא יכל להבין את הגיהנום שהרגשתי. היא הייתה שם והיא ביטאה כל מה שהרגשתי, בלי לנסות לייפות את זה. מוסיקה גרמה לי להרגיש שיש משהו בעולם שמבין אותי, משהו מעבר, משהו שמכניס יד לתוכך ותופס את הנשמה שלך.

 

כבר שנים יש לי אלבום בראש שמבקש לצאת. חלק ממני לא מאמין שהוא יצא אף פעם, וחלק ממני לא חושב שאני אי פעם ארגיש שלם אם הוא לא יצא. יש לי הרבה דרכי ביטוי, אבל מוסיקה...אני חייב פעם אחת לפחות ליצור את מה שיש לי בראש. להוציא החוצה את זה, לבטא את זה. זאת אחת הסיבות שאני החלטתי לשים הכל בצד מתחילת שנה הבאה ולהתמקד במה שבאמת חשוב לי, ולגרום לאלבום הזה לקרות סוף סוף. מוסיקה בשבילי זה כמו חבר לצרה, כמו מגע מלטף ומבין שתמיד נמצא שם. או כמו שהלהקה המדהימה הזאת כתבה בצורה כל כך יפה:

 


I would hold you when you're sleeping
I would guide you when you're drifting
I'd be the light you seek in your darkest hour

 

 
נכתב על ידי , 24/10/2017 02:22  
