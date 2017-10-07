לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
“The most important things are the hardest to say. They are the things you get ashamed of, because words diminish them. words shrink things that seemed limitless when they were in your head to no more than living size when they're brought out"


10/2017

הארנק


הארנק שנתת לי שוכב לו בארון.

כבר שנים שהוא עובר דירה -

מהמגירה אל התיק,

מהתיק לשולחן,

מהשולחן למגירה.

הוא עבר מעיר לעיר,

מארץ

לארץ,

נדמה כאילו שעבר גם מחיים

לחיים

או אולי מחיים

למוות.

ובחלוף הזמן הוא הפך מרופט ומכוער,

עד אשר הגיע זמנו לפנות את מקומו לארנק חדש,

לארנק זר,

לארנק

אחר.

ובשנותיו האחרונות הוא נחבא אל הצללים,

נשאר לגסוס בצלם של

ארנקים

אחרים.

ועד היום הוא שם, נאבק לחיים,

מנסה להאחז בעברו המפואר ברגעיו האחרונים.

זה מצחיק, את לא חושבת?

הרי מעולם לא הרגשתי זיקה

או חיבה לטקסי

אבל או נחמה,

ואפילו בלוייה נשארתי בחוץ,

ואת המצבה מעולם לא ניקיתי,

ולא נשאתי נאום,

אפילו בקושי בכיתי.

והנה אני שוב מנסה

לדחות את הקץ,

מנסה להיאחז בעבר,

גם כשהוא כבר

שוכב בארון,

בחשיכה,

מסרב לוותר על ארנק 

שמזמן נשם

את נשמתו

האחרונה.


 
7/10/2017  
