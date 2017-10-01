לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

“The most important things are the hardest to say. They are the things you get ashamed of, because words diminish them. words shrink things that seemed limitless when they were in your head to no more than living size when they're brought out"


מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


10/2017

זרם תודעה


אין לי מילים אבל אני רוצה לדבר,

לבטא את עצמי

להפוך למישהו אחר

להשתגע בעולם משוגע

להיות שפוי לפרקים

החיים דפוקים,

משוגעים

אני נמצא פה

בפנים

אבל נעלמתי מזמן

הפכתי למשהו אחר

לדמויות אחרות,

לאנשים אחרים.

ואני רוצה לאבד את עצמי כי אני יודע שרק כך אוכל

למצוא את עצמי

רגע לפני שאתפוגג לתוך עוד הזייה

אשליה של אמת,

של אמיתי, של אני

של אתה.

של כולנו,

אנחנו אף אחד

שום דבר

שמחים

עצובים

משוגעים

שפויים

כולנו עדיין מחפשים

הארה

חיבוק מלטף

אוזן קשבת

קבלה

אהבה

תשובה

ציפייה

משהו אמיתי

הזייה מתוקה

להרוויח עוד דקה

אמיתית של

אשליה

מתפוגגת..

מתפוגגת...

מתפוגגת....

התפוגגה.
נכתב על ידי , 1/10/2017 03:27  
7 תגובות   הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


כינוי: 

מין: זכר




הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , משוגעים , שירה
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לCrepusculum Lux אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Crepusculum Lux ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ