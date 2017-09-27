לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
לדף הראשי של nana10
לחצו לחיפוש
חפש שם בלוג/בלוגר
חפש בכל הבלוגים
חפש בבלוג זה

“The most important things are the hardest to say. They are the things you get ashamed of, because words diminish them. words shrink things that seemed limitless when they were in your head to no more than living size when they're brought out"


מלאו כאן את כתובת האימייל
שלכם ותקבלו עדכון בכל פעם שיעודכן הבלוג שלי:

הצטרף כמנוי
בטל מנוי
שלח

RSS: לקטעים  לתגובות 
ארכיון:


9/2017

לב קפוא


אני מתגעגע אלייך.

אני מתגעגע אל אדם שלא הכרתי מעולם,

לא באמת.

אני מתגעגע למי שהייתי איתך,

למה שגרמת לי להיות,

למה שהיינו

ביחד.

ואני לא יודע למה את מתגעגעת.

ולעולם לא אדע.

וכן, אכפת לי, תאמינו או לא,

אכפת לי.

אכפת לי ממך, שלעולם לא הכרתי.

אכפת לי ממך, ולא רק ממה שהיינו יחדיו.

את איתי תמיד, ותמיד תהיי, 

גם אם אני עדיין לא יודע מי את.

אף אחד לא יכול לקחת לב קפוא,

להפשיר אותו

לנקב אותו

ולהיכנס כל כך עמוק פנימה,

מבלי

להשאיר סימן.


 
נכתב על ידי Crepusculum Lux , 27/9/2017 00:02  
הצג תגובות    הוסף תגובה   הוסף הפניה   קישור ישיר   שתף   המלץ   הצע ציטוט


כינוי:  Crepusculum Lux

מין: זכר




הבלוג משוייך לקטגוריות: יצירתיות , משוגעים , שירה
© הזכויות לתכנים בעמוד זה שייכות לCrepusculum Lux אלא אם צויין אחרת
האחריות לתכנים בעמוד זה חלה על Crepusculum Lux ועליו/ה בלבד
כל הזכויות שמורות 2017 © נענע 10 בע"מ