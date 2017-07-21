לדף הכניסה של ישרא-בלוג
“The most important things are the hardest to say. They are the things you get ashamed of, because words diminish them. words shrink things that seemed limitless when they were in your head to no more than living size when they're brought out"


הרס עצמי


אני לא יכול לגלות חולשה. אבל אני גם לא יכול להיות חזק. אני נשאר לבד כי...כי ככה תמיד הייתי. זה הדבר היחידי שאני מכיר, הדבר היחידי שאני יודע. לעולם לא חוויתי אינטימיות, וזה מרגיש כאילו לעולם לא אחווה. לעולם לא אוכל לענות על ציפיות, לא של אחרים ובטח לא של עצמי. אני מנסה לקבל את זה. מנסה לתת לעצמי לטעות. מנסה לתת לעצמי להרגיש פגום, הרי במילא אני משוכנע שמשהו בי לא בסדר. זה כבר לא עניין של אהבה, לא עניין של קרבה, בטח לא של סקס. זה עניין של פחד מהחיים, מחשיפה. אני לא יכול לחשוף את עצמי בפני אף אחת בלי להיות משוכנע שהיא תברח, כי אני משוכנע שמשהו בי רקוב. אני מנסה להעמיד פני אמיץ, אבל אני לא. אני נותן לטראומה ולחרדה לכלוא אותי. אני נותן לזה לאכול אותי מבפנים. אני מנודה על ידי עצמי, אני קורע את עצמי ומצלק את עצמי כדי שאף אחת לא תתקרב אליי אי פעם, כי זה מה שמגיע לי. מגיע לי להיות לבד, לנצח. מגיע לי לחיות בקיפאון, בתרדמת, בכאב. כי אני לא חזק ולא אמיץ, כי אני לא מה שציפו ממני או מה שמצפים. כי אני לא מי שאני מצפה. כי תמיד זאת הייתה אשמתי, הכל היה באשמתי. הכל קשה, לא משנה כמה אני רוצה, כמה אני מנסה. הכל כל כך...שבור. אני שבור. תמיד הייתי שבור. מרוסק. והאמת היא שריסקתי את עצמי.

 

 
21/7/2017  
